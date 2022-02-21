‘Refugee-like living’: Gurgaon residents trapped in cave-ins

According to a statement, residents of a Gurgaon residential society whose flats were found to be unsafe met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured them their concerns would be addressed. Two women were killed on February 10 at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso when the floor of a sixth-floor apartment collapsed, triggering the collapse of floors and roofs directly below it.

Four more apartment towers have been declared unfit for living by the Department of Town and Country Planning, leaving residents without a place to live. There were dozens of protestors out today demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the incident. According to a statement released after the meeting the Chief Minister, Mr. Khattar assured them rent would be paid by Chintels until the building was declared safe.

‘We requested him to take quick and strict action against the builder and officials involved. If the building is declared unsafe, the Chief Minister said the refund would be provided, for which details would be given by the District Collector in 3-4,’ the residents said in the statement. Kala Ramachandran, the police commissioner, will visit Chintels Paradiso on Tuesday, residents report. The police chief has assured them that all properties of the builder will be frozen.

People from Tower D, where the flats collapsed, are camping out like refugees, and residents are wondering what will happen to the rest of them. Town and Country Planner RS Bhath said the builder will bear the cost of rehabilitation for these families. ‘We have shifted almost everyone. These families will be rehabilitated, and the cost will be borne by the builder. The repairs are in full swing,’ he said.