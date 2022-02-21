‘The Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn gets engaged to actress Jennifer Holland

Filmmaker James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland recently got engaged. The director took to his social media handle on Sunday and shared a snapshot of Holland flashing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the post is an engagement announcement. The pair have been dating since 2015.

Holland also uploaded a photo of Gunn and herself on Instagram earlier in the day and captioned it, ‘Happiness’.

The 55-year-old Gunn and 34-year-old Holland, previously collaborated on his film ‘The Suicide Squad’. She portrayed Emilia Harcourt, a character she recently reprised alongside John Cena in Gunn’s Peacemaker series. She has also appeared in films such as American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and Brightburn, as well as television programmes such as American Horror Story: Asylum and Sun Records.

Gunn was previously married to Jenna Fischer. After six years of marriage, they got divorced in 2007.