Two expats arrested for drug smuggling attempt in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has seized a large quantity of crystal and hashish drugs from two expats. The ROP arrested two Asian nationals in connection with the case.

The Coast Guard Police, in cooperation with the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, led by the South Al Batinah Governorate Police has seized a boat carrying two infiltrators of Asian nationality. A large quantity of crystal and hashish were found in their possession. The legal procedures are being completed against the accused.