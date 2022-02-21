Two ITBP jawans injured in IED blast

Imphal: Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Kakching district, Manipur. The injured were identified as ITBP constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) party along with a state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol when the blast took place. Security arrangement has been stepped up in the district following the IED blast.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.