US investigates Tesla cars for stopping on the road for ‘no apparent reason’!

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation into Tesla, this time tied to complaints about its cars suddenly braking on the road without warning. ‘Reports indicate that rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and sometimes repeatedly during a single drive cycle,’ the agency says. Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied the function was dangerous, even though he has clashed with US safety officials in the past.

‘The car simply slowed to ~2 mph & continued forward in a clear view with no cars or pedestrians,’ Musk wrote on Twitter. Adaptive cruise control and ‘Autopilot,’ features that allow the vehicles to steer and brake automatically within their lane, are partially automated driver-assist features. Tesla was ordered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a recall for vehicles that will roll instead of stopping completely at certain intersections.

Tesla has stated it develops almost all its software so that it can be continually updated over the air. There have been software updates from the carmaker that control the vehicle’s performance, braking, battery charging, and infotainment. Tesla has led the industry with over-the-air recall updates. According to an analysis of public data, nearly all NHTSA recalls issued since 2020 have required physical repairs, but seven of Tesla’s 19 recalls since January 2020 were addressed with over-the-air software updates.

Michael Brooks, acting executive director of the nonprofit Centre for Auto Safety, said it’s encouraging to see NHTSA taking enforcement actions against Tesla after years of turning a blind eye. However, he said the company keeps releasing software onto US roads that have not been tested for safety. ‘Piecemeal investigations of every problem at Tesla do not address the company’s larger safety culture issue – its willingness to beta test its technology at the expense of the American public while misrepresenting its vehicles,’ Brooks said.

Tesla’s attorneys wrote the US District Judge Alison Nathan to accuse the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of pursuing ‘endless, unfounded investigations’ against Musk and his company. ‘The SEC appears to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla, primarily because he remains an outspoken critic of the government,’ said Spiro.