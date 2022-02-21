Vivo to launch V23e in India today: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Popular smartphone brand, Vivo launched its latest 5G smartphone V23e in India today. This the third phone in the V23 series. The Chinese company had earlier launched V23 and V23 Pro. The new phone is priced at Rs 25,990 for 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB variant.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and runs on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12. It is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It features triple rear cameras with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter. It has a 44 MP camera in the front for selfies.

It has a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in two colours – Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black.