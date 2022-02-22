Hijab row; Right to wear hijab does not fall under Art 25 of Constitution says Karnataka govt to HC

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court continued to hear petitions challenging the wearing of hijab at educational institutions. The court had already issued an interim order banning the wearing of hijab and saffron shawls (bhagwa) in Karnataka colleges.

The state government told the high court on Monday that the petitioners claimed that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practise that required every Muslim woman to follow a strict dress code.

‘One of the arguments which has been advanced by the petitioners is that their right is traced independently to Article 19(1)(a) to wear the dress in exercise of right of freedom of expression. That argument is mutually destructive and contrary to present preposition.’ said Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing on behalf of the State of Karnataka on Tuesday.