India commences flights to Ukrain by 3 flights per day!

Air India will begin flying three flights on the India-Ukraine route from Tuesday, despite the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The remaining two flights are on Thursday and Saturday.

Boryspil International Airport will be the departure point for the flights. Last week, bookings were opened through Air India offices, the website, the call centre, and authorised travel agents.

‘#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents,’ the Tata Group-run airline said in a tweet on Friday.

In response to mounting worries of a Russian invasion, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already ordered its residents, notably students whose stay is not required, to leave Kyiv temporarily.

India has recommended that its nationals keep the Embassy updated of their position so that the Embassy can contact them if necessary, according to an advisory published on Tuesday.