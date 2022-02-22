Israel to let in all visitors regardless of vaccination status

From March 1, Israel will allow all tourists to enter, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Sunday.

According to the statement, entry into Israel will still need two PCR tests, one before flying in and one after landing.

Only foreigners who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are currently permitted to enter Israel.

“We are seeing a constant drop in morbidity numbers, therefore now is the time to progressively open up what we were the first in the world to close,” stated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In March 2020, Israel closed its borders to strangers for the first time. The number of visitors has gradually increased as the country relaxes some restrictions, although it remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Last month, 46,000 tourists entered Israel, up from 7,800 the previous month but far less than the 333,000 who arrived in January 2020.

“At the same time, we’ll have our finger on the pulse, and if a new variety emerges, we’ll respond promptly,” Bennett added.