‘It is our duty to listen to Nadda’ says Eshwarappa on the BJP president’s’ rebuke’ claim

On Tuesday, February 22, Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa said he won’t comment on Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda’s claim that he was rebuked.

‘JP Nadda is our national president. We have to listen to what he says. It is our duty. You know what I said. As a worker, I admire him (Nadda). But our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already replied [in the assembly] to what I said and what was wrong or not,’ Eshwarappa said.

He was responding to JP Nadda’s remark, in which the BJP national president stated that Eshwarappa had been rebuked for his comments on the tricolour. On Tuesday, Nadda rebuked Eshwarappa for stating that the saffron flag would one day replace the national flag atop the Red Fort.