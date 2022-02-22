KPAC Lalitha passes away at the age of 74

Renowned actress KPAC Lalitha passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday.

The veteran Malayalam actress, had been hospitalised for several health difficulties at Ernakulam.

The 74-year-old actress, who was also the chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi was being closely monitored by a team of doctors.

Lalitha is the widow of Bharatan, one of Kerala’s most well-known directors, who passed away in 1998.

She has appeared in over 550 films throughout her acting career, which began in 1978, and has received two National Cinema Awards as well as four state film awards.

Sidharth Bharathan, her son, is an actor who has also directed a few films.