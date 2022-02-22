Shivamogga Bajrang Dal activist murder; Six people arrested

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist who was stabbed to death in Shivamogga, Karnataka, on Sunday, February 20. according to Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad, Six persons have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Asif, Sayed Nadeem, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, Abdul Afnan, and Kashif have been named as the accused. A total of 12 people were questioned, with six of them being arrested. Harsha’s father said that his son was murdered by Muslim goons because he was a Bajrang Dal activist. On February 20, Harsha was murdered, and a FIR was registered based on the father’s complaint.

Protests in Shivamogga after Harsha’s death turned violent on Monday, with protestors pelting stones, brandishing weapons, and even torching vehicles. To keep the situation from spiralling out of control, authorities resorted to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.