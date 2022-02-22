U P acknowledges Kerala’s achievements says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Tuesday that authorities in Uttar Pradesh acknowledged Kerala’s achievements. ‘Many UP leaders like Akhilesh Yadav have said that Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cannot be compared. They have often spoken in recognition of Kerala’s excellence.’ CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement to the legislative assembly about UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityantha’s alleged ‘anti-Kerala’ remarks.

According to the chief minister, ‘Kerala has risen to prominence in the country by receiving various accolades, including from the Niti Aayog. All these achievements are unparalleled,’ Yogi Adityanath said last week during a political rally in Uttar Pradesh that if the BJP is not re-elected, the state will become Kashmir, Kerala, or Bengal.

Pinarayi Vijayan responded by tweeting in Hindi that if UP becomes Kerala, the people will get the best education, healthcare and highest standard of living in the country.