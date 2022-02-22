US concerned about surge in Omicron deaths than the Delta ;

The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths in the United States have overtaken those from the Delta wave, according to The Seattle Times.

According to the newspaper, since November 24 last year, when South Africa first reported the Omicron form to the World Health Organization, the US has confirmed more than 30,163,600 new infections and 154,750 new deaths.

In comparison, the government reported 10,917,590 new infections with 132,616 new deaths from August 1 to October 31 in 2021, a similar time covering the worst of the Delta surge in the United States, according to the report.

The death rate during the Omicron wave is around 17% higher than during the Delta phase of the same period.

‘When the number of infections is as high as 30 million, even a minor death rate will mean a catastrophic death count,’the report said.