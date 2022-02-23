18 killed in terror attack

Niamey: 18 civilians were killed in an attack by terrorists in two villages in the Tillaberi region, Niger. Armed bandits attacked a truck transporting people in the region.

African country, Niger has been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of killings in the country. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in the country. Its neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso now have military governments after army chiefs ousted civilian administrations, saying they had failed to tackle insurgencies.