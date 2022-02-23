Air India flight receives ‘Water Salute‘ for 46 years of air service from Maldives

A water cannon salute welcomed Air India flight AI-267 as it arrived at Male airport in the Maldives on February 21. The salute commemorated the 46th anniversary of India-Maldives aviation service.

Air India shared a short video of a water salute on Twitter and wrote, ‘#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives’.

#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/lGqfrYFWuo — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2022

According to the company, Air India made the inaugural flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976. Air India formally joined the Tata Group, the initial founder of the company, last month. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group on January 27.

Moreover, India and the Maldives have retained their air bubble system despite the COVID pandemic. ‘Transport Bubbles’ are temporary agreements between two countries that allow commercial passenger flights to restart while normal international flight restrictions remain in place.