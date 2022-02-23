American singer Keke Wyatt pregnant with 11th child, shares baby bump pictures

Keke Wyatt, an American singer, has revealed that she is expecting her 11th child. The singer announced on her social media sites over the weekend that she and her husband Zacakariah David Darring, whom she married in 2018, are expecting their second child. The 39-year-old posted the news alongside photographs from a special photoshoot in which she and her children, including her stepchildren, donned ‘Big Brother’ or ‘Big Sister’ T-shirts, while she wore a ‘Baby loading’ one. Her spouse also donned a t-shirt with the words ‘Here We Go Again #LASTONE’ printed on it.

Wyatt captioned the pictures on Instagram, ‘My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a plus 1 to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids’.

Mickayla, her second husband’s daughter whom she considers her own, was the daughter she identified as being absent from the event.

The singer also uploaded photos from a pregnancy session in which she wore a flowing red gown to show off her baby belly. She got henna tattoos applied to her tummy for the shooting.

Keke has been a mother since 2000, and her ninth kid was born in 2020. Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21, Rahjah Ke Morton, 20, and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton, 13, are her first three children with her first husband, Rahmat Morton. While they were together, they had another daughter, but their fourth child was stillborn. Ke’Mar Von Ford, 11, Wyatt Michael Ford, 9, Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 6, and Kendall Miguel Ford, 4, are her four children from her relationship with Michael Ford.

From her third and present marriage to Darring, she has one kid, Ke’Riah David Darring, who is two years old.