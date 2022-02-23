Banks to remain shut for 13 days in March: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days in March. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 7 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March and the remaining days are that of weekends.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Also Read: Air Arabia lifts rapid RT-PCR test for passengers from 8 countries

Full list of bank holidays:

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14): March 1

Losar: March 3

Chapchar Kut: March 4

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

Sunday: March 6

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27