Bihar: Saharsa gets the first e-collectorate

The collectorate of Saharsa have developed to become the first e-collectorate in Bihar.The aim of the paperless collectorate is to build a system that is transparent and free of corruption, District Magistrate Anand Sharma remarked.

Under the supervision of Saharsa district development commissioner Sahila, over 175,000 pages and 2000 files were scanned, according to Sharma. He now has immediate access to the work’s progress. ‘We hope that by doing so, we would be able to speed up the development process while also preventing malpractice’.

Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal, the divisional commissioner of Saharsa, expressed his happiness at the achievement. ‘This brings me great joy, and I hope it inspires other districts to go paperless as well’.

Amit Anand, a social activist, believes the move will aid in the fight against corruption and revive people’s faith in the system.