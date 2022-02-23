BSF seizes banned ‘cough syrup’ on the India-B’desh border

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said its troopers from South Bengal Frontiers had seized 855 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl on the border between India and Bangladesh. According to the officials, the bottles of banned cough syrup were being smuggled into Bangladesh. In addition, the arrested Bangladeshi national has allegedly been involved with the smuggling of drugs for the past few days, the officials said.

It had earlier been reported that the BSF had seized 597 bottles of prohibited cough syrup Phensedyl. This was in the border area of the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on February 16. According to BSF officials, these bottles were seized near Border Out Post (BOP) Devendra in Jankhol under 55 Battalion Sector headquarter Tura in Meghalaya on Monday. They also claimed that these bottles were being smuggled into Bangladesh.

In the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested two youths near the Hakimpur BoP on February 14. The youths were allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling over the past few days and were to be paid Rs 500 for transporting 60 bottles of Phensedyl that were found in their possession.

There has been an increase in the smuggling of cough syrup, gold, and narcotics across the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal and Meghalaya in recent years. BSF officials, on the other hand, deny this and say the seizures are a result of high levels of vigilance at the border and nearby areas. They say the human intelligence network at border areas also plays an important role and the officials posted at the borders are always encouraged to develop human intelligence.

Officials said the BSF units posted near Bangladesh’s border set up medical camps and other initiatives under the ‘Civic Action Programme’ to assist the local population and improve their human intelligence.