Cyclone Emnati makes landfall on Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati made landfall early Wednesday, bringing winds of up to 135 kilometres per hour (84 mph) to Madagascar, making it the fourth big storm to lash the Indian Ocean island in a month.

Emnati hit the island’s southeastern coast, just three weeks after another storm, Batsirai, killed dozens of people.

The government’s Office for Risk and Disaster Management stated late Tuesday that more than 30,000 people were evacuated ahead of Emnati’s path as a precaution.

However, it was categorised as a tropical storm on Wednesday after slowing to 100 km/h (62 mph) and no early reports of casualties or damage. According to the meteorological authority, Emnati was expected to exit into the ocean by Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Batsirai, which slammed the island on Feb. 5, killed at least 124 people, damaged or destroyed 124,000 dwellings, and displaced over 30,000 others, is still wreaking havoc.

Storm Dumako hit the island last week, killing at least 14 people and displacing more than 4,300 people, according to the island's disaster relief organisation.

On the 22nd of January, Tropical Storm Ana skirted over the island, but Tropical Storm Cliff did not make landfall.

The World Meteorological Organization’s Clare Nullis said it was unusual to have multiple cyclones in the same location at the same time.

“One of the causes in quick intensification of cyclones is ocean heat,” she told Reuters, adding that there was no evidence of a rise in the overall number of tropical cyclones at the moment.

