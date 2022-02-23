ED nabs Nawab Malik in the Dawood money laundering case ;

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.The minister was asked to attend the ED Ballard Estate Headquarters in S Mumbai for questioning.

Last week, the ED carried out searches in several locations with the case which ED has taken up recently based on a case registered by the NIA. The residence of late Haseena Parkar, Dawood’s sister, was also searched with the money laundering case.

The NIA filed a money laundering complaint against Dawood, while the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, said that’ the BJP is using its agencies against Maharashtra ministers who speak out against them’.