Fire breaks out in Danapur-Secunderabad Express Train; no Casualties reported

Fire broke out in a general coach of the Danapur-Secunderabad Express train near Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning.’ There were no casualties reported’, an official said .

According to Betul railway station master Anil Pawar,’ the train was travelling near the Sadar bridge, some passengers spotted a short-circuit and sparks in wires in the coach, which caused the fire and smoke in the compartment’.

The passengers immediately pulled the train’s chain to stop it and alerted police, who attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers in the coach, the police also called the local fire department, he said

Officers rushed on to the scene, and the blaze was quickly doused, he said. The train resumed its journey after being held for around 30 minutes.