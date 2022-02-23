Fire breaks out in running train

Bhopal: A minor fire broke out in a general coach of Danapur-Secunderabad Express train near Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. There was no report of any casualty or injury.

The fire was doused by the fire brigade. As per preliminary investigation, short-circuit is the cause of fire. After being halted for about 30 minutes, the train left for its onward journey.

As per reports, some passengers noticed fire and smoke in the compartment while the train was moving near the Sadar bridge in Madhya Pradesh. The passengers immediately pulled the chain to stop the train and informed police personnel, who tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers present in the coach and also informed fire brigade. Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused completely.