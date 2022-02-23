Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market, slipping down of crude oil prices and weakening of the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 74.64. During trading it then inched higher to 74.63, registering a gain of 21 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 29 paise to close at 74.84 against the US currency. The local currency is trading at 20.33 against the USE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 96.06.