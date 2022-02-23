Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has appeared before the Thane police

Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede, is summoned to Thane’s Kopri Police Station in connection with an excise department case filed against him on February 20.

Wankhede is accused of fake affidavit claiming to be an adult in order to obtain a liquor licence for his restaurant while he was under the age of 18.

After registering the case, an officer at the police station stated that they were in the midst of conducting more investigations. In this case, Wankhede’s statement was being recorded.

Wankhede was given interim protection from coercive measures such as arrest by the Bombay high court on Tuesday.