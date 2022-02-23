Funeral of late AP Minister Gautam Reddy at Udayagiri, Nellore with state honors

The last rites of late Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy will be held in Udayagiri, Nellore, on Wednesday, February 23 . The Goutham Reddy’s final journey will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his whole cabinet.

At the Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science (MERITS) in Nellore’s Udayagiri, the death rites will be performed with state honours. He will be cremated in Udayagiri.

Minister Goutham Reddy died on February 21 in Hyderabad after suffering a severe heart attack. He served in the Andhra Pradesh government as the Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology.