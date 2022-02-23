Indian government bans Sikhs for Justice ‘apps, websites, and social media accounts’

Government officials reported Tuesday (February 22) that some applications, the website, and social media accounts of the foreign ‘Punjab Politics TV’ have been blocked by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The forums were blocked after they allegedly tried to disrupt public order during the country’s assembly elections with an online platform.

It is reported that ‘Punjab Politics TV’ is associated with the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been declared unlawful in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The document noted that the Indian ministry had used emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of ‘Punjab Politics TV’.

Official statements stated that the content of the blocked apps, the website, and social media accounts were likely to lead to communal disharmony and separatism. As a result, they were found to be ‘detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, to the security of the State, and to public order’.

Furthermore, the government statement pointed out that many new apps and social media accounts were launched at the right time to gain traction during the elections. ‘The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity,’ the ministry said. The Punjab assembly elections were held on February 20 and the results will be announced on March 10.