Iqoo launches Iqoo 9 series in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Iqoo has launched its new premium range smartphones under the Iqoo 9 series in India. The three smartphones launched in India are Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE.

The new smartphones are powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and are mated with 12GB of RAM. The new phones are operated by Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE are backed by a 4,700mAh, 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively.

Also Read: Tata motors launch ‘Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’

Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9, and Iqoo 9 SE comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 6.65 inch AMOLED display and 6.62 inch AMOLED display, respectively. Displays in all three smartphones support a 120Hz refresh rate.Iqoo 9 sports a triple camera setup.

Price:

Iqoo 9 Pro (8GB+256GB): Rs 64,990

Iqoo 9 Pro (12GB+256GB): Rs 69,990

Iqoo 9 (8GB+128 GB): Rs 42,990

Iqoo 9 (12GB+256GB): Rs 46,990

Iqoo 9 SE (8GB+128 GB): Rs 33,990

Iqoo 9 SE (12GB+256GB): Rs 37,990

Iqoo 9 Pro is available in two colour options: Legend and Dark Cruiseand Iqoo 9 smartphone is available: Legend and Alpha. Iqoo 9 SE will sell in two colours: Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.