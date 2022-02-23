Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweeting against hijab hearing judge

Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, Kannada film actor, has been arrested for reportedly sending an offensive tweet about a High Court judge hearing the Hijab case.

‘Bengaluru City Police have arrested Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa. On Tuesday, a stand-alone FIR was filed under sections 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. The FIR was filed in Sheshadripuram Police Station based on the tweet ‘M N Anucheth, the Central Division’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in a statement.

The actor has been expressing his thoughts on the continuing hijab controversy on a regular basis. The actor, who is in favour of keeping all religious symbols out of schools, believes that schools should also ban kumkuma, which is a Hindu religious sign mentioned in many Hindu books and by Shankaracharya.