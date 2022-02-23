Karnataka hijab row : The HC resumes hearing

The Karnataka government told the High Court on Tuesday that there are no restrictions on wearing the headscarf in India, with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline, and dismissed the charge that denying women the right to wear them was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits all types of discrimination.

In response to Muslim girls from Udupi district who challenged the ban on hijab in educational institutions, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi stated that the right to wear the headscarf fell under the category of 19(1)(A), not Article 25, as the petitioners argued.

A full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna M Dixit are hearing a number of petitions asking for permission to wear the hijab in the classroom.