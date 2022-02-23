Last rites of veteran actress KPAC Lailta to be held at 5 pm today

Kochi: The last rites of veteran Malayalam film and stage actor KPAC Lalitha will be held in Vadakkencherry in Thrissur around 5 pm on Wednesday. Her mortal remains will be kept in Ernakulam until 11 am for the public to pay homage after which the body will be taken to Thrissur.

KPAC Lalitha passed away late Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura near Kochi at the age of 74, The actress was under treatment for liver diseases and had been hospitalised. After being discharged from the hospital, she was resting at her son Sidharth’s residence.

Born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam of Alappuzha, the actress had joined K.P.A.C (Kerala People’s Arts Club), a prominent drama troop in Kerala. In a career spanning five decades, she has starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. The 74-year-old actress, who was also the chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, has received two National film Awards as well as four state film awards.

She was married to the legendary Malayalam film director late Bharathan. Lalitha is survived by her actor-director son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty.