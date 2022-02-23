‘Murder-suicide’ plot led to the loss of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: Report

Where did Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 go? Malaysia Airlines flight MH 370, which was carrying 239 people, was the subject of hundreds of conspiracy theories. It disappeared in the Indian Ocean over two years ago. MH370 is believed to have been lost in a murder-suicide plot. According to two air crash investigators quoted in ‘MH370: The Final Search’ for Sky News, the flight was part of a suicide plot. According to John Cox, a top aviation safety investigator and retired pilot, MH370’s loss was not an accident. A documentary of the tragic flight was aired on Wednesday.

In March 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It was bound towards Beijing International Airport in China. When the flight was over the South China Sea, the crew spoke to air traffic control (ATC) for the last time around 38 minutes after takeoff. ATC radar screens stopped tracking the aircraft after that, but the military radar continued to track it for one more hour. The flight was seen taking a deviation from its planned track and was detected flying Westward. According to Cox, the plane diverted its route suggested one of the pilots ( Captain ) took control from the autopilot.

In a statement to News Corp Australia, Cox said that the evidence was pretty overwhelming. This is because the airplane could not have flown the route it did with all the turns it took without being commandeered by a pilot. While noting the suspicion over the flight’s path being assigned by both the First Officer and the pilot, Cox noted that the route would have been manoeuvred by an expert pilot. Zaharie Ahmad Shah and Fariq Abdul Hamid were the pilots of MH370. The datalink system of the aircraft could have been disabled by Shah because he was the only one aboard with the skills and knowledge to do so.

Despite this, he believes that his theory is unlikely to be proven since the Malay air crash probe requires certainty. Although this theory is not entirely new, previously it was claimed that the pilot attempted to hijack the plane. One of the greatest aviation mysteries is the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. After finding no trace of the aircraft, Malaysia, China, and Australia called off a two-year, A$200 million underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017. May 2018 saw the conclusion of another three-month search led by US firm Ocean Infinity.