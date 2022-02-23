‘My best on-screen pairing’: Dulquer Salmaan pens heart-felt note on KPAC Lalita

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the demise of veteran malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned a heart felt note on social media, remembering her. The actor shared pictures with her on set, and penned an emotional note, recalling memories with her.

‘My best on screen pairing. The most love I’ve felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I’ve never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word’, DQ penned the post. ‘These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn’t let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other ….Chakkare Evideya (Oh my dear, where are you) ??’, he recalled.

The senior actress KPAC Lalitha passed away late Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura near Kochi at the age of 74, The actress was under treatment for liver diseases and had been hospitalised. After being discharged from the hospital, she was resting at her son Sidharth’s residence. In a career spanning five decades, she has starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. The 74-year-old actress, who was also the chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, has received two National film Awards as well as four state film awards.

Dulquer and KPAC Lalitha had last shared screen space in the film ‘Varane Avashyamund’ in 2020. Earlier, several other celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh and many others had extended their condolences on her demise.