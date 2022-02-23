Pre-booking of Sony PlayStation 5 begins today: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: The pre-booking of Sony PlayStation 5 will begin today. This is the second PS5 pre-booking in the year 2022. The Sony PlayStation 5 Standard Disc Edition is priced at Rs 49,990 and Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990.

The PS5 is powered by a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU. The console has 16 GB of GDDR6 SDRAM with a peak bandwidth of 448 GB and integrates Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11ax.

The company has released only very limited consoles for sales due to chip shortage. Sony recently said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021. As per the report, 17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31.