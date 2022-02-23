Rafale jets: 3 more arrive in India from France

The Indian Air Force (IAF) received three additional Rafale fighter aircraft from France on Tuesday evening. The aircraft flew off from a French base and were refuelled in mid-air by the United Arab Emirates Air Force (UAE).

India has now received 35 of the 36 Rafale aircraft for which it inked a contract with France in September 2016 with the delivery of the following three aircraft.

The last aircraft is expected to arrive in India in a few weeks, according to government authorities. Over 30 of these aircraft were carried by the IAF, with no stops along the way.

According to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, ‘the final Rafale aircraft with India-specific upgrades will be delivered after all tests are completed’.