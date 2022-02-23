Rajasthan HC put hold on RAS preliminary 2021 results ;

The result of the preliminary examination for the state’s administrative service in 2021 was kept aside by the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday.

After having the disputed questions of the Rajasthan Administrative Service preliminary examination to repeat it by an expert committee, a bench headed by Justice Mahendra Goyal directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to declare a revised result for the previous year’s preliminary examination.

The RAS (Mains) examination schedule is now affected by the high court judgement.

The possibility of deferring the RAS Mains test was ruled out by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday.

On February 25 and 26, the RAS (Mains) examination was scheduled to take place. Some candidates who cleared the preliminary examination have requested that the RAS (Main) examination be postponed, saying that they were not given enough time to prepare.