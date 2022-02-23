Special Task Force of Odisha police arrests man with 116 kg ganja

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested one person with 116 kg of ganja on Tuesday from Fategarh.

‘On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by the STF in Dalabehera Sahi under Fategarh police station and one Gagan Behera was arrested for illegal possession of drugs. Other than 116 kg ganja, STF has also recovered a car and other incriminating materials from the accused’, a senior STF official said. The official added that the accused could not produce any document authorising possession of ganja and will now be produced before the court.

The official further said that the case has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 adding that further investigation on the case is underway.