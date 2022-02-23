Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline exams for classes X, XII; dismisses plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to cancel the conduct of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) term 2 along other board exams in offline mode on Wednesday. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed, stating that entertaining such petitions will cause more confusion in the system.

‘Entertaining the kind of petitions will cause more confusion in the system. This cannot become the norm. Such petitions give false hope to students. They will be misled by such petitions. Authorities are already working on finalising dates and other arrangements. If there is any problem once those are finalised then the aggrieved parties can approach the authorities’, the bench observed.

The plea filed by the class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. The plea filed in the top court sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 term 2 exams, which will be held from April 26. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will also reportedly conduct the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam in the last week of April. The CISCE had said in a statement that the detailed time table will be released shortly. Last year, almost all state and central education boards, including the CBSE and the CISCE had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams due to the second wave of COVID-19 and follow alternative methods of evaluation. However, CBSE, CISCE and some other state boards have decided to go with a two term board exam system for 2021-22.