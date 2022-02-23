Supreme Court suggests name change to Alia Bhatt- Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

New Delhi: Amid controversies, famed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali faces yet another film title change, as the Supreme Court has suggested the name change of his new movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing this Friday. The top court has made the suggestion in the wake of several cases pending before courts seeking to stay its release.

Several cases have been filed against the movie seeking to halt its release – Gangubai Kathaiwadi is based on the real-life sex worker who rose to political prominence in the neighbourhood of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Among these cases is one by Babu Ravji Shah, the real Gangubai’s adopted son. The lawyer for Bhansali Productions, Siddhartha Dave, informed the top court today that he will seek instructions from his client about the suggestion. The Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.

In his petition, Babu Ravji Shah alleges that the film is defamatory towards his mother. He has challenged an order from the Bombay High Court which refused to stay the release of the film. There are a slew of complaints filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, including one by Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and Kamathipura resident Shraddha Surve.

Also read: Parents of Sushant Rajput’s late Ex-Manager demand action against Union Minister

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. If the movie is subjected to a name change, it will be the latest in other films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be released with a different title after Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat. Gangubai Kathiawadi co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa, along with Ajay Devgn, who appears as mafia don Karim Lala.

‘Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don’t think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there’s a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds…whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn’t matter. The audience makes their final decision only after watching the film.. nothing that happens before or after can really change the fate’, Alia Bhatt, who plays the title role told ANI.