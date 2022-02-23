Syria reports missile attack from Israel near Golan Heights

On Wednesday, Israel fired three surface-to-surface missiles against Syrian military sites in the country’s south, causing material damage, the official television of Syria reported.

The missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to a Syrian military official quoted by state television, and impacted locations around the neighbouring town of Quneitra.

It went on to say that the incident, which took place just after midnight, resulted in material damage but no casualties.

The attack happened about a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile strike on an area south of Damascus, which likewise left no victims.

The bombing elicited no response from Israel. Over the course of Syria’s civil conflict, it has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled areas, although it rarely admits or discusses these operations.

Israel has admitted that it attacks Iranian-backed militia sites, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military.

In the 1967 Mideast conflict, Israel took the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it. Although the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel, the majority of the world does not acknowledge the annexation.