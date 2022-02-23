‘Take off’ – Tata Sons’ virtual training session for Air India employees

Tata Sons, which officially took over Air India from the government last month, has started a virtual interaction program for employees of the airline. This program involves senior members of both the airline and the Tata Group, sources said. The program will be conducted virtually for 200 employees at a time. In this workshop, employees will learn about the ethos of Tata Group and gain a better understanding of Air India’s core values and imperatives.

Ayci was recently appointed as MD and CEO of Air India by Tata Sons, the parent company of Turkish Airlines. After a board meeting, this decision was taken with the participation of N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. In his remarks, N Chandrasekaran said, ‘Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era’.

It was announced on January 27 that Tata Group had acquired the airline. The DIPAM secretary had stated that Talace is the new owner of Air India and that the government had received the entire amount of Rs 2,700 crore. In addition, he said the entire Rs 15,300 crore debt that should have been retained had been accepted.

Following the completion of the process, the conglomerate had said, ‘The Tata Group would like to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to reforms and faith in India’s entrepreneurship spirit, which made this historic transition possible. Our Prime Minister has in action demonstrated what his commitment to ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ means’.