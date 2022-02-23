Temporary Hijab ban is only for students, not teachers: Clarifies Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court clarified on Wednesday that the temporary ban on religious attires such as the hijab and saffron scarves in schools and colleges of Karnataka applies only to students and not teachers. A full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna M Dixit are hearing a number of petitions asking for permission to wear the hijab in the classroom.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, as the controversy over Muslim students wearing hijabs in classrooms spread across the state and led to a case. The Karnataka government told the High Court on Tuesday that there are no restrictions on wearing the headscarf in India, with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline, and dismissed the charge that denying women the right to wear them was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits all types of discrimination.