UP polls: 4 th phase polling begins in 59 Constituencies

In Uttar Pradesh, the fourth phase of polling began on Wednesday morning in 59 constituencies spread over 9 districts, including Lucknow.

There are 624 candidates contesting in this phase, which had its final campaigning on Monday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of the 59 seats in 2017, followed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) with four, the Bahujan Samaj Party with three, and Apna Dal (Sonelal) with one.

On October 3, four farmers were mowed down during a protest against now-scrapped farm restrictions in Lakhimpur Kheri, which made national headlines.

Minister Brijesh Pathak is one of the notable candidates running in the fourth phase of the Lucknow Cantonment elections. Surendra Singh Gandhi, a member of the SP, is

one of the candidates running against him. Former Enforcement Directorate official Rajeshwar Singh (BJP) is running for the Lucknow East seat, while another minister, Ashutosh Tandon, is running for the Sarojini Nagar seat.