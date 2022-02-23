Wayanad: Wild elephant tramples tribal woman to death

Wayanad: A tribal woman who ventured into the forest to collect firewood was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Panamaram on Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Basavi (49), daughter of Masti and Bairi of Naykka Colony, Puthiyidam in Moozhimala.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when a group of five tribal people had gone to the Neykuppa forest for firewood, and they came under the attack of a solitary tusker around 2.30 pm. Basavi fell down while running away from the elephant, and the tusker killed her at the same spot and remained near the body for several hours. The other four in the group managed to flee and escape from the tusker.

Also read: Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested; Read what the ‘objectionable tweet’ said…

Following this, a large number of tribal people reached the spot and scared away the elephant by making loud sounds. Forest Department officials led by Pulpally ranger Abdul Samad, deputy ranger Iqbal and section forester Manikandan later shifted Basavi’s body to the hospital.