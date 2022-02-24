2 year old tiger cub found dead in Madhya Pradesh

A two-year-old tigress was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, marking the year’s sixth tiger death. The death of a tiger cub was reported in the Mehgaon project division’s Beit Ataria, Nainpur area.

According to Rakesh Kudape, regional Divisional Forest Manager (DFO), the cause of the tiger cub’s death is hard, sharp grass known as ‘tiger grass.’ During the post-mortem, it was discovered that the tiger cub’s heart had been ruptured by a sharp blade of grass.

DFO and his entire team, as well as a team of veterinary doctors, reached the spot after getting the information. During the search, however, nothing suspicious was found.