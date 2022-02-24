20 students stuck in Ukraine, Bandi Sanjay Kumar pleads to EAM Jaishankar for their safe passage

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Karimnagar MP and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party unit president, appealed to Union external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday to ensure the evacuation of 20 Indian students stranded at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, Ukraine’s war-torn capital.

Sanjay Kumar was approached by the family of Kadari Sumanjali, a Karimnagar student who was doing MBBS at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya State Medical University.

He requested that the Indian embassy take the lead in safely ecacuating the students to India. Another 20 students were currently stuck in Kyiv airport, according to Sanjay Kumar.

Following Sanjay Kumar’s letter, officials at the Ministry of External Affairs have began discussions with the Ukrainian government to guarantee that all stranded Indian students can safely go to their destinations.