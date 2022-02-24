Actress Sheetal Thakur shares Himachali bride look from wedding; Yami Gautam reacts

Actress Sheetal Thakur, who got married to actor Vikrant Massey in an intimate wedding ceremony a few days ago, has shared new photos from her wedding festivities. Sheetal took to her social media handle on Tuesday to post a series of photos of herself dressed as a traditional Himachali bride at a pre-wedding celebration.

In the photographs that appeared to be from her chooda ceremony, the actress was donned in a brilliant crimson outfit with golden embroidery. She also wore a big gold nose ring, as it is customary for Himachali brides. Other pictures showed the women in her family assisting the actress in putting on the crimson chooda and Sheetal was also seen wearing silver anklets and kaleeras as part of the rites.

Yami Gautam, who made news with her simple Himachali bride look at her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year, praised Sheetal’s look in the comments section calling her ‘Gorgeous’.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who met on the online programme Broken But Beautiful, were engaged in a Roka ceremony in front of close friends and family in November 2019. They had planned to get married in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their plans. They just moved into their seaside house a few weeks ago and got married on February 18 after seven years of being together.