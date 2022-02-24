Amazing health benefits of ‘Kiss’

Kiss is one the most intimate forms of affection. It evokes emotions of love, care and admiration. Kiss is one of the best ways to impress someone.

But now researchers say that this act of affection has several health benefits. Kiss will help improve your physical and mental wellbeing.

Here are the health benefits of Kiss:

Enhancing mood: A kiss will help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Several studies indicate that kissing can have a mood-enhancing effect. This effect is credited to the happy hormones that are released during and after kissing – serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin.

Lowers blood pressure: Kiss lowers blood pressure. As per studies, kissing dilate blood vessels and thereby improve blood flow.

Also Read: These are the most common ‘sex fantasies’

It can give you a facelift: Deep kissing can help shape the jawline and neck well. The mouth comprises a plethora of facial muscles that tighten and get toned when one kisses.

Burns a few calories: Kissing burn extra calories. According to experts, 30 minutes of elliptical kissing can burn eight to sixteen calories.

Can fight cavities: Kissing is known to boost the production of saliva in the mouth – a mechanism that washes away plaque and can prevent cavities in the long run. This also improves the release of good bacteria in the body thereby improving gut health and even acting as an immunity.