Breaking: NATO does not intend to send troops into Ukraine, says Stolenberg

NATO has no soldiers in Ukraine and has no intentions to send any, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference on Russia’s invasion of the country.

‘Inside Ukraine, there are no NATO combat troops and no NATO troops at all. We have stated unequivocally that we have no plans or intention of deploying NATO soldiers to Ukraine,’ he stated.

‘What we have made clear is that we have already expanded and are growing the presence of NATO troops on NATO territory in the eastern portion of the alliance.’

Ukraine is a Western defence alliance partner but not a NATO member.